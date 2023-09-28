Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh eve team face Nepal today

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Bangladesh women's football team looking forward to restore some lost pride as they face Nepal in their third pool D match of 19th Asian Games women's football scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

The match kicks off at 2 pm (BST).

Ahead of the match, Bangladesh's head coach Saiful Bari Titu said his girls won the SAFF Championship last year by defeating Nepal and they are upbeat to finish the Asian Games with a win against their Nepalese counterpart.

Bangladesh women's football team, who exit from the Asian Games, earlier made a losing start in the Asian Games football after a massive 8-0 goal defeat to former world champions Japan in their opening group opening match and again suffered a 6-1 goal defeat to upper ranked Viet Nam in their second match.

Nepal also lost their previous group two matches.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tigers leave home for Guwahati
Things happened with me were intentional: Tamim
We must look forward, forgetting what happened in the past: Mahmud
Zinnat exits from the Asian Games
Bangladesh eve team face Nepal today
Nepal make cricket history as swimmer Zhang breaks Asian Games record
Youngster Lopez rescues Barca
Table tennis legend Ma Long says goodbye to Asian Games with gold


Latest News
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Writers' guild leaders to meet on Hollywood studio offer
Trump absent again with stage set for second Republican debate
'I've never said I would play just 5 matches': Tamim Iqbal
HSC examinee dies as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
15 dengue patients die, 2,950 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Bangladesh doesn't bother about US visa sanctions: Quader
Hasan urges all to remain alert about misuse of information flow
Peninsula holds public speaking competition in Ctg on World Tourism Day
Newly elected MP Siddiqure Rahman Patwari takes oath
Most Read News
What are the after-effects of US visa policy?
BGC Trust University's 2nd convocation on Saturday
Three Bangladesh nationals killed in Saudi road mishap
3 to die for killing school boy in Rajbari
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Momen describes Bangladesh-US ties ‘outstandingly cordial’
BCB served legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad
Tigers leave Dhaka for India
At least 114 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno
Mentally disabled woman dies, 2 injured in Natore fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft