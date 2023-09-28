Bangladesh eve team face Nepal today







The match kicks off at 2 pm (BST).



Ahead of the match, Bangladesh's head coach Saiful Bari Titu said his girls won the SAFF Championship last year by defeating Nepal and they are upbeat to finish the Asian Games with a win against their Nepalese counterpart.

Bangladesh women's football team, who exit from the Asian Games, earlier made a losing start in the Asian Games football after a massive 8-0 goal defeat to former world champions Japan in their opening group opening match and again suffered a 6-1 goal defeat to upper ranked Viet Nam in their second match.



Nepal also lost their previous group two matches. �BSS



Bangladesh women's football team looking forward to restore some lost pride as they face Nepal in their third pool D match of 19th Asian Games women's football scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.The match kicks off at 2 pm (BST).Ahead of the match, Bangladesh's head coach Saiful Bari Titu said his girls won the SAFF Championship last year by defeating Nepal and they are upbeat to finish the Asian Games with a win against their Nepalese counterpart.Bangladesh women's football team, who exit from the Asian Games, earlier made a losing start in the Asian Games football after a massive 8-0 goal defeat to former world champions Japan in their opening group opening match and again suffered a 6-1 goal defeat to upper ranked Viet Nam in their second match.Nepal also lost their previous group two matches. �BSS