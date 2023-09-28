Table tennis legend Ma Long says goodbye to Asian Games with gold







HANGZHOU, SEPT 27: Table tennis legend Ma Long said he had almost certainly made his last Asian Games appearance after helping hosts China to men's team gold in Hangzhou.The five-time Olympic champion had the perfect finale as his straight-games victory over South Korea's Park Gang-hyeon clinched gold for China, and the sixth Asian Games title of his storied career.The 34-year-old said afterwards that he would not be competing in the individual events in Hangzhou."Being able to help the team together was for me a very good part of the mission here. Of course the competition is not over yet," said Ma, who has also won 12 world championship golds. �AFP