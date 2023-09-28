Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Beckham and Ronaldo grace Asian Games

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

HANGZHOU, SEPT 27: David Beckham made his Asian Games debut on Wednesday in the same team as Ronaldo but not, sadly, in the football tournament.

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh are both track cyclists for India.

And they did bend it like Beckham as they sped round the steeply banked curves of the Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome.

Ronaldo had made his Games debut on Tuesday, helping India to fifth place in Tuesday's team sprint qualification.

Beckham placed ninth in Wednesday's individual sprint qualifying, four places higher than Ronaldo.

"My father was a footballer in the national team, and he was a huge fan of David Beckham," Elkatohchoongo explained.

"When I was born in the hospital, they told my mum: if it's a boy, then it's David Beckham."

One might think with a name like that he might have turned to football rather than cycling.

"I played football when I was young, 14 years old," he said.

"I switched to cycling in 2017, and I started my professional cycling (career) in Delhi five years ago, and now I'm in the professional league properly."

Laitonjam's father was similarly a massive fan of the former Barcelona and Brazil wizard Ronaldinho.

Posted in Kashmir for work, he had a wager with some friends on Ronaldinho to score against England in the quarter-final of the 2002 World Cup.

Ronaldinho obliged with the winner in a 2-1 victory and Brazil went on to lift the trophy.

Seconds after the game, the phone rang and he discovered his wife had gone into labour in their home town of Imphal almost 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) away.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tigers leave home for Guwahati
Things happened with me were intentional: Tamim
We must look forward, forgetting what happened in the past: Mahmud
Zinnat exits from the Asian Games
Bangladesh eve team face Nepal today
Nepal make cricket history as swimmer Zhang breaks Asian Games record
Youngster Lopez rescues Barca
Table tennis legend Ma Long says goodbye to Asian Games with gold


Latest News
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Writers' guild leaders to meet on Hollywood studio offer
Trump absent again with stage set for second Republican debate
'I've never said I would play just 5 matches': Tamim Iqbal
HSC examinee dies as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
15 dengue patients die, 2,950 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Bangladesh doesn't bother about US visa sanctions: Quader
Hasan urges all to remain alert about misuse of information flow
Peninsula holds public speaking competition in Ctg on World Tourism Day
Newly elected MP Siddiqure Rahman Patwari takes oath
Most Read News
What are the after-effects of US visa policy?
BGC Trust University's 2nd convocation on Saturday
Three Bangladesh nationals killed in Saudi road mishap
3 to die for killing school boy in Rajbari
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Momen describes Bangladesh-US ties ‘outstandingly cordial’
BCB served legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad
Tigers leave Dhaka for India
At least 114 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno
Mentally disabled woman dies, 2 injured in Natore fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft