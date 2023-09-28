

NY Trade Fair generates $0.5m trade opportunities



With the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy', Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, organized the two-day event at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel from September 22.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest while Prime Minister's Economic Advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman, among others, attended the function.

In his speech, AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh is exporting around $8.5 billion RMG products to the USA every year. He mentioned that the economic relations between the two countries are getting stronger day by day.



Earlier, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the two-day event as chief guest who led a 16-member delegation.



Former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Atiur Rahman, President and CEO of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce Mark Jaffe, among others, took part in the event. He said about $8.5 billion worth of garments are exported from Bangladesh to the United States.



The economic relations between the two countries are getting stronger day by day. The issue of importing pharmaceutical and ICT products from Bangladesh is coming up in this event.



More than 50 eminent personalities from different sectors of Bangladesh, including business, banking and journalism participated in the show.



There were different sessions like role of Financial Institutions for small business, Smart Investment in Smart Bangladesh, how to successfully rebuild NY post pandemic,



The Interplay of Banking and Economic Development Programs, Unlocking potential export opportunities in USA Market, US-Bangladesh Partnership: A vision for an inclusive, secure, and prosperous future and Smart Bangladesh: Next IT hub of Asia at first day were issues discussed.



In the second day sessions issues included Bangladesh's pharmaceutical export: The possibilities and progress, Legal Remittance Flow: Keeping Bangladesh's economy stable, Potential engagement & investment opportunities for Bangladeshi Americans.



Founder of Muktdhara New York, Biswajit Saha spoke on the occasion. Bangladesh Remittance Fair" was also held at the same place to increase remittance flow from USA to Bangladesh.



IFIC Bank PLC, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, Dhaka Bank Limited, Standard Bank Limited, Social Islami Bank Limited, Sunman Global Express Corp, Placid Express and TapTap Send participated at the event.



