Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:48 AM
PPPA, IFC, CAAB sign deal to operate HSIA 3rd Terminal

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Correspondent

The Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), under the Prime Minister's Office, signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for providing Transaction Advisory Services for the project titled 'Operations and Maintenance of the 3rd Terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)' on Wednesday.

This agreement is aimed at obtaining assistance in selecting qualified private partners for the operation and maintenance of the soon-to-be-completed 3rd Terminal at HSIA, says a press release.

Among others, Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, CEO of the PPP Authority; Air Vice Marshal M. Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; Thomas Lubeck, Regional Manager, PPP Transaction Advisory Services, Asia, IFC;  Martin Holtmann, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, IFC, Moazzam Ahmed Mekan,  Hub Leader ,PPPs ,South Asia ,IFC  and other high officials from the PPP Authority, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, CAAB, PMO and IFC were present at the signing ceremony.



