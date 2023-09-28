H&M blames warm weather for Sept sales slide







H&M, whose biggest rival is Zara owner Inditex, said September sales would be down 10 per cent year-on-year measured in local currencies.



That compares with Inditex reporting sales between Aug. 1 and Sept. 11 that were up 14 per cent, reports Reuters.

The decline deals a blow to hopes the world's second-biggest fashion retailer is turning its performance around after lagging behind Inditex, as a cost-of-living crisis curbs shoppers' spending.



Operating profit in the June-August period, the Swedish group's third quarter, was 4.74 billion crowns ($430.7 million) against a year-earlier 902 million. Analysts polled by LSEG had on average forecast a 4.72 billion crown profit. �Reuters



