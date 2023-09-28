Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BFIU suspends 21,725 MFS accounts over online gambling, hundi

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has suspended 21,725 accounts belonging to different Mobile Financial Services (MFS) for their alleged involvement in online gambling and hundi.

Deputy Chief Officer AFM Shahinul Islam of BFIU briefed reporters about the decision on Wednesday.

Most of these accounts are from Bkash, Nagad, and Rocket and MFS operators have also been warned not to engage in such transactions future, he said.

BFIU collected information from 371 online gaming and betting transactions, 91 transactions related to online forex trading and 413 transactions related to cryptocurrency in nine months of this year. These data are being analyzed and sent to the law enforcement agencies.

Besides, BFIU has sent a list of 814 websites, 159 apps, and 442 social media pages and links related to illegal hundi, gaming and  betting  to law enforcement agencies for action and investigation.

The BFIU has sent details of 21 money changers and their 39 bank accounts to the Criminal Investigation Department of the police.

BFIU presented these facts in a meeting with anti-money laundering compliance officers of commercial banks held at Bangladesh Bank headquarters in Motijheel on Tuesday.

The head of BFIU Masud Biswas presided over the meeting, Deputy Chief Officer AFM Shahinul Islam, the Director of BFIU, chief of anti-money laundering enforcement officers of all commercial banks were present.

Head of BFIU,Masud Biswas said that criminals and money launderers should be aware that they cannot use the banking system to commit any crime.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NY Trade Fair generates $0.5m trade opportunities
PPPA, IFC, CAAB sign deal to operate HSIA 3rd Terminal
H&M blames warm weather for Sept sales slide
BFIU suspends 21,725 MFS accounts over online gambling, hundi
BD calls for more AIIB funds to build climate resilient infrastructures
BD welcomes increased investment interests from Saudi Arabia
Pak President for exploring trade, cultural scopes with Bangladesh
Schoolkids join Terry Fox Run to raise cancer research funds


Latest News
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Writers' guild leaders to meet on Hollywood studio offer
Trump absent again with stage set for second Republican debate
'I've never said I would play just 5 matches': Tamim Iqbal
HSC examinee dies as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
15 dengue patients die, 2,950 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Bangladesh doesn't bother about US visa sanctions: Quader
Hasan urges all to remain alert about misuse of information flow
Peninsula holds public speaking competition in Ctg on World Tourism Day
Newly elected MP Siddiqure Rahman Patwari takes oath
Most Read News
What are the after-effects of US visa policy?
BGC Trust University's 2nd convocation on Saturday
Three Bangladesh nationals killed in Saudi road mishap
3 to die for killing school boy in Rajbari
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Momen describes Bangladesh-US ties ‘outstandingly cordial’
BCB served legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad
Tigers leave Dhaka for India
At least 114 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno
Mentally disabled woman dies, 2 injured in Natore fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft