

Pak President for exploring trade, cultural scopes with Bangladesh



The president expressed these views in a meeting with the country's ambassador-designate to Bangladesh Syed Ahmad Maroof here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.



President Alvi mentioned that huge potential in trade existed between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which he said, needed special attention.

He said the two countries enjoy the commonalities of religion and history and emphasized the need to strengthen people-to-people and cultural ties.



He expressed best wishes for the envoy-designate and urged him to work towards bringing Pakistan and Bangladesh closer during his stint in Dhaka. �APP



