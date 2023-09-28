Video
Thursday, 28 September, 2023
Business

vivo enhances 19th Asian Games with cutting-edge tech

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

As the 19th Asian Games kick off in Hangzhou, prominent global technology company vivo has joined hands with major sporting events to contribute as the Official Exclusive Supplier of Smartphones.

The opening ceremony, held at China's Hangzhou Olympics Stadium, marked the commencement of the highly anticipated multi-sport competition.

The Asian Games, recognized as the continent's premier sporting event and the second-largest worldwide after the Olympics, showcased a blend of digital artistry and traditional culture during the opening ceremony.

This fusion, powered by sophisticated technology, captured the essence of Asian culture and the spirit of sportsmanship, says a press release.

As the Official Exclusive Supplier of Smartphones for the Hangzhou Asian Games, vivo is equipping event staff with its flagship products, leveraging advanced imaging technology to facilitate global coverage of the Games.
 
vivo's participation in events like the Asian Games underscores its commitment to creating "technology for a better world".

As it collaborates with international sporting events, including the World Cup and the NBA, vivo continually reinforces its position as a leading global technology brand, showcasing its cutting-edge technological capabilities to the world.

The vivo X series, renowned for its imaging capabilities through collaboration with ZEISS, offers users professional-grade photography and videography experiences, even in challenging scenarios like sports photography and low-light conditions.
 
The foldable design, featuring aerospace-grade hinges and ZEISS Imaging, enhances users' creative potential, allowing them to capture the dynamic beauty of sports at the Hangzhou Asian Games.



