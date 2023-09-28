EIC achieves CREST accreditation for penetration testing services







This accolade positions EIC as the first organization in Bangladesh to earn this esteemed distinction, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence, security, and innovation, says a press release.



The CREST Accreditation is a globally recognized credential in the cybersecurity domain awarded to entities that meet rigorous standards in delivering penetration testing services.

The attainment of this accreditation signifies that EIC's processes, procedures, and testing services adhere to the highest international benchmarks, bringing global standards to the nation.



Moshiul Islam Mishu, CEO of EIC, commented on this landmark achievement: "Receiving the CREST Accreditation is not just a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence but also a reflection of our dedication to providing our clients with world-class penetration testing services.



We are honored to pave the way for Bangladesh on the global stage and set a precedent for other organizations in our nation."



For businesses, this accreditation instills additional confidence in EIC's capabilities, knowing they are partnering with a team that understands the nuances of the cybersecurity landscape and operates with an internationally recognized seal of quality.



This achievement reinforces EIC's vision to champion cybersecurity in Bangladesh, bridging the gap between local expertise and global standards.



The team at EIC is profoundly grateful for the continued trust and support from its clients and partners, and they remain committed to driving innovation, fostering trust, and delivering unparalleled services.



Enterprise InfoSec Consultants (EIC) is a leading cybersecurity services provider in Bangladesh.



With a dedication to safeguarding businesses against cyber threats, EIC offers a suite of services, including penetration testing, red teaming exercise, dark web information disclosure assessment, PCI DSS compliance and certification, ISO 27001 ISMS implementation consultancy and certification, swift CSP audit, vulnerability management, managed SOC services, etc.



As a pioneer in the field, EIC remains at the forefront of technology, ensuring that businesses are protected today and prepared for tomorrow.



