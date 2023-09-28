Zenith Islami Life clients can deposit premium now thru MFS







Zenith Islami Life Insurance customers will now be able to deposit their premiums directly through mobile financial services as well as through BKash.As soon as the premium is deposited, the customer will automatically receive an SMS from the Zenith Islami Life software and customer can view and collect his premium statement by logging into the Zenith Islami Life apps and website.Also, if you go to any branch or sub-branch of Dhaka Bank and write Zenith Islami Life Insurance customer's policy number and other details on the bank's deposit slip, the policy money will be deposited and receipt will be sent to customer immediately.Zenith Islami Life Insurance Chief Executive Officer S M Nuruzzaman said "90 per cent of our company's operations are managed through ERP solutions. We intend to make 99 percent operations paperless.Even though there is 90 days in insurance law, we have been paying insurance claims in just 7 working days." He said, "We are the first among the insurance companies to launch a website in Bengali language.