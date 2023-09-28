

KFC, the proud supporters of young dreams



The team representing Bangladesh, composed of talented kids from KFC Shopner Pathshala and LEEDO, is proudly presented by KFC, with their unwavering support, says a press release.



To motivate and inspire these young cricketers, KFC recently hosted a special event at Washpur Garden City. Former National Cricketer Shahriar Nafees was there to share his wisdom in sessions covering tips and tricks, batting, bowling, and fielding techniques.

It was a unique opportunity for these budding talents to learn from the best.



Transcom Food Ltd. CEO, Amit Dev Thapa, quoted, "At Transcom Food Limited Bangladesh, we were honored to be a part of such a great initiative.



We wish all the best to Team Bangladesh for the Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023, and may their dreams soar high on the wings of cricket."



