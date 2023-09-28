Video
BB develops digital payment policies with quick refund, penalty provisions

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

The central bank has formulated policies to ensure security of customers and businesses in the process of digital payments for online product and service sales, including procedures for refunds and penalties.

If a customer cancels an order after making a digital payment, he or she must be refunded within a maximum of three days.

Simultaneously, Bangladesh Bank may suspend or revoke the license of any relevant Payment Service Operator (PSO), Payment Service Provider (PSP), or Mobile Financial Service (MFS) institution if they do not adhere to the policy accurately.

The Payment System Department of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a circular to this effect on Tuesday. It states that with the increasing popularity of digital payments in everyday transactions, digital payment methods are also being utilised for settlement of transaction values.
 
Therefore, in order to ensure the security, effectiveness, and ease of access for customers in digital payment systems "Merchant Acquiring and Escrow Service Policy, 2023" has been issued.

According to the circular, merchants will be categorised into three types in accordance with the policy. The first type is physical store-based merchants, the second type is online-based merchants, and the third type is those who operate both physical stores and online platforms.

The central bank said merchant business operations and transactions involves risk for  money laundering, and fraud. Therefore, payment service providers (such as bKash, Nagad, Rocket, etc) or merchant must maintain certain information.

It includes merchant's name, permanent and current address, national identification card, taxpayer identification number (TIN), personal retail account, digital business identification number, up-to-date trade licence (where applicable), certificate of incorporation and business identification number (BIN) (where applicable).

The institution will assess all merchants for risks at the end of each fiscal year within the following three months and prepare a report, presenting it if necessary to the management council.

Merchants will be categorised into three groups such as high-risk merchants, medium-risk merchants, and low-risk merchants.

Additionally, the monthly transaction growth rate for online regular merchants (whose monthly transactions exceed Tk10 lakh) will not be allowed to exceed 30 percent.

The central bank also directed to keep the monthly transaction growth rate within 25 percent for online marketplaces.



