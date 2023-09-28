

Industries Minister seeks more Thai investment



The proposals were made during a recent courtesy meeting of Shams Mahmud, President of BTCCI with Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the Shilpa Bhaban, on Tuesday.



Shams Mahmud said Bangladesh and Thailand were tested friends and the ethnic, historical and cultural ties of both the countries went back years ago. BTCCI has been playing an important role from its inception of 2003.

BTCCI President also emphasized on establishing more joint venture industries between Bangladesh and Thailand and requested the Minister to initiate creating such cooperation.



He said that the investment of some big Thai companies in Bangladesh like Ital-Thai Development Limited, CP Bangladesh Ltd and Siam City Cement Ltd. were proofs of Thailand's interest in Bangladesh as an investment destination.



He also mentioned apart from Jute and Jute goods, Leather, Agro, Light Engineering etc we could add some more sectors such as Pharmaceuticals, RMG, Tourism & Hospitality management, Frozen Foods, Fisheries, Infrastructure, Education & Training to attract the Thai Businessmen.



The Minister praised contribution of business men to the development of the country and assured all out cooperation for enhancing bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand.



Thailand could also play an important role by investing in Bangladesh's infrastructure like Roads and Highways, Power and Energy, Agro processing, Ceramic Industry and other labor intensive sectors.



Industries Minister also emphasized that apart from trading only, now countries should try to establish strategic partnerships.



BTCCI Senior Vice President and FBCCI Vice President Md. Munir Hossain emphasized on strengthening the already established good relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand.



He stressed that potentials in Tourism, Jute and Jute goods, Light Engineering and various infrastructures could also be explored. He also said the economies of Bangladesh and Thailand were complementary.



There were some products- agro, fisheries, machineries, Leather, Jute & Jute goods which could be manufactured at each others' place to overcome competition and for the marketing of those products globally.



M. K. Karim Antu, Zubair Hassan Chowdhury, Director and Md. Nazmul Hossen ACS, Secretary of BTCCI were present among others were present in the meeting.



