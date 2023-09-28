Video
Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:46 AM
Home Business

City IT Mega Fair-2023 kicks off on Oct 2

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

The 6-day-long City IT Mega Fair-2023 will commence with a showcase of the latest technology products, including the most recent advancements in computers, laptops, printers, monitors, and CC cameras.

This prominent technology fair will represent the pinnacle of the country's tech scene. It is scheduled to take place at the IDB building in Agargaon, Dhaka, starting on October 2.

Distinguished global brands will actively participate in the event, rallying behind the theme 'Technology, Highway to Smart Bangladesh.'

Additionally, there will be attractive discounts and rewards for purchasing any approved product, organisers told at a press conference on Wednesday.

Held at the IDB building the press conference was attended by BCS Computer City President AL Mazhar Imam Chowdhury (Pinu Chowdhury), convener of City IT Mega Fair 2023, Mohammad Jahed Ali Bhuiyan, and Secretary General Mahbubur Rahman among others.

AL Mazhar Imam Chowdhury said t apart from shopping discounts, gaming competition, PC battle show, laptop battle show, and Facebook reel competition will be organized for the buyers and visitors.

Additionally, there will be a painting competition. The fair premises will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until October 7.

Mohammad Jahed Ali Bhuiyan, the convener of the City IT Mega Fair, noted that the fair anticipates a significant increase in both buyers and visitors due to the launch of the Metrorail.

This year's City IT Mega Fair will feature pavilions representing sponsoring organizations.

In addition to sponsoring organization pavilions, the fair will also host participant stalls.

Notably, the fair has secured sponsorship from world-renowned brands such as Asus, Dahua, Epson, HP, Hikvision, Infinix, Lenovo, and MSI and Brother, Canon And Pantum are participating in the fair.



