Agam Int'l BD partners with Waadaa.Insure

Agam Internal Bangladesh partners with Waadaa.Insure aiming to provide insurance based technology solutions to digital nano and micro loan receivers.It also aims to provide insurance coverage to those who do have access to their earned wages.In this regard a non disclosure agreement was signed on Monday.With this collaboration both the parties are to provide their best services to each other.Masudur Rahman, operation director of Agam International, its operations executive Tapos Chandra Das while Sk Khaliduzzaman, associate director and CMO of Wadaa.Insure and its business development Lead (B2B) Mirza Rashed Nawaz were present in the signing ceremony.