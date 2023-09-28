Southeast Bank holds training on cross-border LC deal



Southeast Bank Training Institute recently organised a day-long In-House training Programme titled "Cross-Border LC Transaction; From Issuance to Settlement."The event brought together 41 participants from different branches and Head Office to foster knowledge sharing and networking, says a press release.Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of the Bank, inaugurated the programme with his insightful remarks, stressing the significance of banking professionals having a comprehensive understanding of Cross-Border LC Transaction to enhance client service and contribute to the overall economic activities of the country in an increasingly interconnected world.