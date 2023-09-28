Video
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides on brisk trading

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed and indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid on Wednesday amid brisk trading

DSEX, the main index of the DSE increased by 83 points to 6,284, but the DSES Shariah index decreased by 3.3 points to 1,359 and DS-30 index increased by 1.85 points to 2,140.

According to the information provided by DSE, out of 302 companies traded in the market on Wednesday, the prices of 70 companies increased, 78 companies decreased and 154 companies' share prices remained unchanged.
 
7 crore 42 lakh 15 thousand 797 shares and mutual funds of 302 institutions were traded on this day with transactions slid to Tk 422.30 crore from Tk 450.1 crore, the transaction on on Tuesday.

The top 10 companies by transaction are: - City General Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, Apex Footwear, Khan Brothers PP, Eastern Housing, Sea Pearl Resort, Fu-Wang Food, Union Insurance, BD Com and Apex Foods.

The top 10 companies in price increase are:- Apex Foods, Aramitli, NittleInsu, BD Autocars, United Insu, Eastern Housing, Apex Footwear, Apex Spinning, Republic Insu and Gcubalpen.

The top 10 companies in the market are: Miracle India, Crystal Insurance, Union Insurance, BD Com, Khulna Paper, Emerald Oil, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Yakinpolymer, Simtex Industries Ltd. and Berger Paint. At CSE, its main index decreased by 3.59 points to 18,580 points.

Shares and units of 147 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 33, decreased for 61 and remained unchanged for 53.

At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 50.83 crore were traded in CSE. Shares worth Tk 15.23 crore were traded on Tuesday.



