PM to open train service over Padma Bridge on Oct 10







According to railway officials, Bangladesh Railway has tabled a proposal with such a plan. As per the proposal, crossing of the Padma Bridge by passenger trains services on specific routes will be finalised.



According to railway sources, among these six trains, two intercity trains of Khulna-Dhaka route-Sundarban and Chitra, Benapole Express on Dhaka-Benapole route will change the current route and run over Padma Bridge from Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the international train Maitri Express on the Dhaka-Kolkata route will also change its route and travel from Dhaka via Padma Bridge.



It has also been said in the proposal that the intercity train Madhumati Express train running from Rajshahi to Gopalganj will also reach Dhaka by crossing the Padma Bridge via Bhanga.



Meanwhile, a plan has been taken to bring Nakshikantha Express, a mail train running on the Khulna- Goalundo route to Dhaka through the Padma Bridge via Bhanga.



Meanwhile, it is not possible to launch the Pabna Express promised by President Mohammed Shahabuddin as unavailability of schedule through the Bangabandhu Bridge on Jamuna River. Due to the same reason Burimari Express cannot be started.



Railway officials said the slots will be vacated through the Bangabandhu Bridge when the train movement starts over the Padma Bridge. Only then it will be possible to start new trains on this route.



Meanwhile, intercity trains are getting 100 new coaches. A total of 100 Chinese manufactured modern broad gauge passenger coaches have been purchased under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. Among the coaches there are 25 decorative chairs, 35 AC chairs, 15 AC cabins, 15 dining cars with guard brakes and 10 power cars.



Among them 70 coaches are being used for Chitra Express, Sundarban Express, Benapole Express and Chilahati Express. And commissioning and trial run have been completed of the remaining 30 coaches. These 30 coaches will be used in other two trains.



While talking to the Daily Observer General Manager (West) of Bangladesh Railway Asim Kumar Talukder said, "We have sent a proposal to the Director General of Bangladesh Railway. Some trains running over the Bangabandhu Bridge will continue run via Padma Bridge changing their routes."



Regarding the Pabna Express train, he said, "We have sent a proposal. The final date of launching the Pabna Express has not been taken yet."



Meanwhile, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a deadline of October 10 this year regarding the inauguration of rail plying the Padma Bridge. A civic rally will also be held on that day."



A 169km long railway line is being constructed from Dhaka's Kamalapur to Jashore via the Padma Bridge under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.



"Now, trains will run up to Bhanga. In June 2024, trains will be able to start running the entire way from Dhaka to Jashore via the Padma Bridge," said the Railway Minister.



According to the rail link project, Dhaka-Mawa 40km way has been completed in the first phase and Mawa-Bhanga 42km way has been completed in the second phase and both phases will be inaugurated on October 10.



Meanwhile, Bhanga-Jashore of the third part of the project is 87km long. The construction of the railway line will be completed by June 2024. The work progress of this part is 78 per cent.

