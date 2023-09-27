Video
Commission rates on fuel sales reset

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

The government has reset rates of commission for the dealers and agents on the sales of petroleum fuels.

Despite reducing the percentage of the commission on the sales of the petroleum products, their commission rates were increased as the prices of all petroleum fuels were raised by the government in August last year.

In a gazette notification the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced the decision on Tuesday refixing the commission rates for the dealers and agents.
 
As per the gazette notification, the dealers and agents will get 4.28 per cent in commission on the sales of per litre octane, 4.24 per per cent on the sales of petrol, 2 per cent on sales of kerosene and 2.85 per cent for per litre diesel.

Previously, the commission on octane and petrol was 4.9 per cent, 3 per cent on diesel and 1.92 per cent on kerosene.

In terms of the value of the products, as the prices of all the petroleum fuels were raised by the government by up to 51.7 per cent in August last year, the petrol pump owners said that the dealers and agents will get an increased rate of commission by Tk 0.50 for octane and petrol while Tk 0.28 for diesel.

The government re-fixed the commissions in terms of value of the products against the backdrop of the demand of the petrol pump owners.

They started observing a countrywide strike at the petrol pumps to raise the commission rates on the sales of petroleum products from September 2. But upon assurance from the government to raise the commission they called off their strike on September 3.     �UNB



Commission rates on fuel sales reset
