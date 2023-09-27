US visa policy will not affect RMG exports: BGMEA chief







Any sanctions given would be alarming. Merchants will still be able to continue their business, AKU Payments can be made in other ways.



He said this at a press conference organized at BGMEA Complex in Uttara on Tuesday. BGMEA former president Salam Murshidi, MP, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, senior vice president SM Mannan Kochi, vice president Shahidullah Azim and others were present.

The BGMEA President said, "America's visa policy can affect anyone. I had been getting US visa for 5 years for the last 30 years. Still I may find my visa cancelled. Thus someone's visa is cancelled."



He said, "Even if the visa of any of the businessmen is cancelled, he can continue the business. We could not go to any country during Covid, but our business did not stop. In that case, I believe that even if someone's visa is cancelled, he will be able to continue his business."



Regarding sanctions on some banks in AKU payments, he said, "AKU is an inter-regional settlement agency. Its payment has been sanctioned by some banks but it can be paid in other ways. That's how the government works. But while any sanction may be alarming, the optimistic businessman will not be affected."



The BGMEA President said. "US$ 3.53 crore were charged against 10 exporters of Dhaka and Gazipur under the guise of exporting ready-made garments. The amount of money in Bangladeshi currency is about Tk 300 crore. This was reported in the country's media. Where it is said, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate gets the initial evidence of money laundering."



However, the BGMEA says that information is false and fabricated. According to the organization, the country has been belittled, entrepreneurs have been belittled by buyers. It is also alleged that a circle is working behind it.



In the press conference, the BGMEA President said, "We are watching with deep surprise, the press release issued by the Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation has been sent to the media recently. The main dailies of the country have printed it under different titles. Such a letter, such a media release, such a media campaign, in whose interest is actually done, this is a big question for us."



"We think this is not putting our economy, the industry, the country or the government or anyone in an advantageous position.



It is obstructive. It is not at all desirable to generalize about the entire industry on isolated incidents, which have not yet been investigated. If there is a complaint against any institution, the concerned government agency will call them. will investigate and bring to justice those who are genuinely involved in any kind of unscrupulous activities."



He said, "We think it is an attempt to belittle the industry to the nation by bringing the issue to the public through the media. We strongly condemn and reject such activities. Out of the 10 factories that have received complaints, 4 are members of BGMEA and 2 are members of BKMEA. BGMEA or BKMEA has no affiliation with the remaining 4 institutions."



Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin said, "The law has been violated through this lie. We demand investigation and legal action from the government. Otherwise, we will not sit together as owners and workers. BGMEA-BKMEA will stand by the affected factory owners."



According to the sources of Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, in the review of the Bill of Exports of 10 institutions, no match was found between the information stated in the Bill of Export.



According to the information received from the South East Bank mentioned in the bill of export, none of those 10 institutions are linked to that bank.



Besides, they said the bank is not related with the business activities of the institutions. As a result, the export value of the sales contract mentioned in the bill of export through the bank has not been repatriated or there is no chance of it.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said America's visa policy will not affect the country's garment exports. Regarding giving sanctions to some banks for Asian Clearing Union or ACU payment.Any sanctions given would be alarming. Merchants will still be able to continue their business, AKU Payments can be made in other ways.He said this at a press conference organized at BGMEA Complex in Uttara on Tuesday. BGMEA former president Salam Murshidi, MP, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, senior vice president SM Mannan Kochi, vice president Shahidullah Azim and others were present.The BGMEA President said, "America's visa policy can affect anyone. I had been getting US visa for 5 years for the last 30 years. Still I may find my visa cancelled. Thus someone's visa is cancelled."He said, "Even if the visa of any of the businessmen is cancelled, he can continue the business. We could not go to any country during Covid, but our business did not stop. In that case, I believe that even if someone's visa is cancelled, he will be able to continue his business."Regarding sanctions on some banks in AKU payments, he said, "AKU is an inter-regional settlement agency. Its payment has been sanctioned by some banks but it can be paid in other ways. That's how the government works. But while any sanction may be alarming, the optimistic businessman will not be affected."The BGMEA President said. "US$ 3.53 crore were charged against 10 exporters of Dhaka and Gazipur under the guise of exporting ready-made garments. The amount of money in Bangladeshi currency is about Tk 300 crore. This was reported in the country's media. Where it is said, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate gets the initial evidence of money laundering."However, the BGMEA says that information is false and fabricated. According to the organization, the country has been belittled, entrepreneurs have been belittled by buyers. It is also alleged that a circle is working behind it.In the press conference, the BGMEA President said, "We are watching with deep surprise, the press release issued by the Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation has been sent to the media recently. The main dailies of the country have printed it under different titles. Such a letter, such a media release, such a media campaign, in whose interest is actually done, this is a big question for us.""We think this is not putting our economy, the industry, the country or the government or anyone in an advantageous position.It is obstructive. It is not at all desirable to generalize about the entire industry on isolated incidents, which have not yet been investigated. If there is a complaint against any institution, the concerned government agency will call them. will investigate and bring to justice those who are genuinely involved in any kind of unscrupulous activities."He said, "We think it is an attempt to belittle the industry to the nation by bringing the issue to the public through the media. We strongly condemn and reject such activities. Out of the 10 factories that have received complaints, 4 are members of BGMEA and 2 are members of BKMEA. BGMEA or BKMEA has no affiliation with the remaining 4 institutions."Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin said, "The law has been violated through this lie. We demand investigation and legal action from the government. Otherwise, we will not sit together as owners and workers. BGMEA-BKMEA will stand by the affected factory owners."According to the sources of Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, in the review of the Bill of Exports of 10 institutions, no match was found between the information stated in the Bill of Export.According to the information received from the South East Bank mentioned in the bill of export, none of those 10 institutions are linked to that bank.Besides, they said the bank is not related with the business activities of the institutions. As a result, the export value of the sales contract mentioned in the bill of export through the bank has not been repatriated or there is no chance of it.