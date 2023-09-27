

Obaidul Hasan sworn in as CJ, vows to protect Constitution



The Chief Justice came up with the observation after paying floral tribute at the National Memorial in Savar.



He said that the National Memorial has been built in honour of the sacrifice of our martyrs.

"My colleagues and I are here to pay our respects. In return for their sacrifice, Bangladesh became independent the constitution of the country was created," the Chief Justice said.



"It is the sacred duty of me and every one of my colleagues to preserve this constitution. We are sworn to do so. I came to the memorial again to keep this oath," he added.



After paying tribute, Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan observed a minute of silence. Later he signed the visit book of the memorial and wrote his comments.



In his comment, the Chief Justice wrote, "From the language movement to the freedom movement of Bengal, I pay my deepest respect to all the martyrs who died in the movement."



"Responding to the call of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I pay my humble respect to the 3 million martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the great liberation war of 1971. Respect to two lakh mothers and sisters.



Standing at the National Memorial, I pledge that the great ideal inspired our brave people to devote themselves to the national liberation struggle. I will firmly follow the principles of nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism as the Chief Justice of Bangladesh and in my personal life," according to his write up.



"Bangladesh and its Supreme Court were established in return for the sacrifices of brave martyrs. As the Chief Justice of Bangladesh, I and the judges of both divisions of the Supreme Court pay humble respect to all the martyrs. We will not forget you who brought the freedom of Bengal in exchange of an ocean of blood. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu, long live Bangladesh," according to the Chief Justice written.



Earlier the Chief Justice paid tribute to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and told reporters that he has taken the pledge today to establish the rule of law and justice for the common people of the country following the ideals of Bangabandhu.



The Chief Justice said, Bangabandhu gave us the constitution. It is the duty of all the judges of our Supreme Court to protect that constitution, he added.



Earlier in the morning, Justice Obaidul Hasan took oath as the 24th Chief Justice of Bangladesh.



The President administered the oath at 11:00am at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban, witnessed by the President's wife Rebecca Sultana, cabinet members, former chief justices, judges of both the Appellate and High Court divisions, heads of the three services, principal secretary to the prime minister, the attorney general, and Supreme Court lawyers, including SC Bar Association leaders.



Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the ceremony.



The president made the appointment as per Article 95 (1) of the Constitution on Thursday as the outgoing chief justice retired on the day.



Hassan, a senior judge of the Appellate Division, was appointed the chief justice on September 12.



Obaidul Hassan was appointed as an additional judge of the Supreme Court's High Court Division in 2009 while his appointment was confirmed as a permanent judge in 2011.



He was elevated as a judge in the Appellate Division on September 3, 2020.



Hassan was born on January 1, 1959, at Chayashi village under Mohanganj upazila in Netrokona district to Akhlaqul Hossain Ahmed and Begum Hosne Ara Hossain.



Hassan was appointed as the chairman of International Crimes Tribunal-2 on March 25, 2012 and in his capacity as the head of that court, also known as War Crimes Tribunal, until September 15, 2015, he pronounced 11 verdicts.



Obaidul Hassan is married to Nafisa Banu, who currently serves as member (finance) of Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority's Board of Directors. The couple has a son, Barrister Ahmed Shafquat Hassan.



Obaidul Hassan's younger brother Sajjadul Hassan is a lawmaker from Netrokona-4 constituency while he previously served as a senior secretary at the prime minister's office.



Obaidul Hassan initially obtained his graduate and postgraduate degrees in economics from Dhaka University prior to studying law and made his debut as a practitioner in the Dhaka District Court in 1986, and got his enrollment in the High Court in 1988.



He became an Appellate Division lawyer in 2005 and was appointed as an assistant attorney general and deputy attorney general for 5 years from 1996 to 2001.



As a Supreme Court judge Obaidul Hassan joined several international legal conferences in different countries including Hong Kong, Singapore, Netherlands and Argentina.



He led the Bangladesh delegation to an international crimes conference in Buenos Aires in 2015 and in the same year he attended a views exchange meeting with the International Crimes Court and the International Crimes Tribunal judges in The Hague.



Obaidul Hassan authored several books including Obornonio Nirmomotar Chittro Ekatturer Buddhijibi Hotyakando O Onnanya, Bangabandhu Bangladesh Ekjon Juddho Shishur Golpo O Onnanya, and Bangabandhu, Rabindranath O Oshamprodayeek Bangladesh.



