Nat'l polls must be held by Jan 29: EC

The Election Commission on Tuesday assured that the upcoming national election must be held by January 29 next year, in accordance with the Constitution, to avert a probable situation like anarchy in the country.While briefing media at his Agargaon Election Commission Secretariat office, Election Commi-ssioner Md Alamgir gave the assurance."The election must take place by January 29, by any means necessary. Failure to do so would create a constitutional gap leading to a state of anarchy, which the Election Commission cannot allow," he asserts.The observation was made in response to a question from reporters about whether they think the political atmosphere is conducive enough to hold the national election on time.Regarding foreign election observer issue, EC Alamgir said, "Any organisation from any country is welcome to apply to observe our national election. Once the EC approves and the applications are forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs, there would be no legal impediments to their participation."He, however, said that the Election Commission extends invitations to member countries of the Forum Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBOSA), with a special emphasis on neighbouring nations."We will be extending invitations to them again this time," he added."In addition to FEMBOSA countries, discussions were held about inviting SAARC nations (Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka) to observe the election. Invitation letters will be dispatched to them shortly," the election commissioner added.The international observers stipulating that individuals or organizations intending to observe the upcoming national elections to be held within January next year, must have a working experience of good governance, elections, democracy, peace building and human rights.Keeping the mandatory provision for observing the election, the Election Commission (EC) published guidelines for the international observers.Director of Public Relations of the Election Commission Shariful Alam confirmed the matter on Tuesday.According to the guideline, the applicant organisation should produce evidence of registration with the relevant authority of its own country.It also stated that the applicant, individual or organisation shall comply with the election laws of Bangladesh.According to the guideline, the Election Commission will not entertain applications for observer accreditation from individuals with prior convictions related to electoral offenses, fraud, or dishonesty.International election observers are required to submit their election observation reports within 30 days from the polling day to the secretary of the EC Secretariat.The reports should be prepared based on pre-poll, poll-day and post-poll observations, according to the Election Commission's policy.