Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Visa restriction not to take sides, but to ensure fair polls: US

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Diplomatic Correspondent


The US Visa restriction's purpose was not to take a side, but to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in Bangladesh, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Matthew Miller made the comments at a regular press briefing held at the US State Department on Tuesday.
"I will say, as we have said previously, as we said when the secretary announced this new policy in May, that this - the purpose was not to take - to take a side in an election in Bangladesh, but to ensure or to support free, fair, and peaceful national elections in Bangladesh," he said.

He said that the visa restriction has been imposed on members of law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition.

Matthew Miller also noted that the US did not announce the names of individuals on the visa restrictions list because visa records are confidential.

When asked about the main opposition party in Bangladesh issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to the government for the release and overseas medical treatment of their party chairperson, a 78-year-old former prime minister, Miller responded: "I just don't have any comment on that."

On September 22, the US State Department said in a statement that restrictions regarding visas will be imposed in Bangladesh.
 
"The US is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshis who obstruct or engage in the democratic election process," the statement said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Russian commander reported killed by Ukraine appears in video
With D grade BB governor fares poorly in global ranking: Report  
PM to open train service over Padma Bridge on Oct 10
Commission rates on fuel sales reset
US visa policy will not affect RMG exports: BGMEA chief
Beijing supports Dhaka in safeguarding nat'l sovereignty, says envoy
Obaidul Hasan sworn in as CJ, vows to protect Constitution
Nat'l polls must be held by Jan 29: EC


Latest News
Tourist ship leaves for St Martin after 6 months
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft