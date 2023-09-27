Visa restriction not to take sides, but to ensure fair polls: US





The US Visa restriction's purpose was not to take a side, but to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in Bangladesh, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.



Matthew Miller made the comments at a regular press briefing held at the US State Department on Tuesday.





He said that the visa restriction has been imposed on members of law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition.



Matthew Miller also noted that the US did not announce the names of individuals on the visa restrictions list because visa records are confidential.



When asked about the main opposition party in Bangladesh issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to the government for the release and overseas medical treatment of their party chairperson, a 78-year-old former prime minister, Miller responded: "I just don't have any comment on that."



On September 22, the US State Department said in a statement that restrictions regarding visas will be imposed in Bangladesh.



"The US is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshis who obstruct or engage in the democratic election process," the statement said.



