US imposed sanctions on us, we will retaliate, says Quader







He said, "Darkness and fog will disappear."



Speaking at a 'peace and development' rally organised by Dhaka District AL at Keraniganj, he said "We don't accept sanctions of any country. They couldn't defeat us by imposing sanctions in 1971. They won't be able to stop Sheikh Hasina now by imposing sanctions. We don't care about sanctions."

He said that US sanctions failed to bring down Venezuelan government.



"Nobody cares about American sanctions," he said, adding just as Venezuela, Gabon and Sudan ignored US sanctions.



He said that after US imposes sanctions Mirza Fakhrul Islam holds out threats.



He said that Bangladesh will move forward upholding its Constitution.



He said, "We will fight to uphold national independence and sovereignty. In this land of heroes, the brave will not bow down to anyone."



Obaidul Quader accused BNP of doing politics over the illness of Begum Khaleda Zia.



He requested the leaders and activists of Keraniganj AL, "We can't come again and again, take preparations for the election, which will be held in the first week of January."



He urged them to go door to door to seek votes for 'Boat' on behalf of Sheikh Hasina.



He also requested AL leaders and activists to explain phenomenal economic development and progress achieved by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



AL Presidium Members Kamrul Islam and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and State Minister for Relief and Disaster Management Enamur Rahman also spoke in the rally.



Dhaka District AL President Benzir Ahmed presided over the rally which was conducted by General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun.

