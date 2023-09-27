Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US imposed sanctions on us, we will retaliate, says Quader

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Tuesday, "The United states imposed sanctions on us, we will also impose sanctions on them."

He said, "Darkness and fog will disappear."

Speaking at a 'peace and development' rally organised by Dhaka District AL at Keraniganj, he said "We don't accept sanctions of any country. They couldn't defeat us by imposing sanctions in 1971. They won't be able to stop Sheikh Hasina now by imposing sanctions. We don't care about  sanctions."

He said that US sanctions failed to bring down Venezuelan government.

"Nobody cares about American sanctions," he said, adding just as Venezuela, Gabon and Sudan ignored US sanctions.

He said that after US imposes sanctions Mirza Fakhrul Islam holds out threats.
 
He said that Bangladesh will move forward upholding its Constitution.  

He said, "We will fight to uphold national independence and sovereignty. In this land of heroes, the brave will not bow down to anyone."

Obaidul Quader accused BNP of doing politics over the illness of Begum Khaleda Zia.

He requested the leaders and activists of Keraniganj AL, "We can't come again and again, take preparations for the election, which will be held in the first week of January."

He urged them to go door to door to seek votes for 'Boat' on behalf of Sheikh Hasina.

He also requested AL leaders and activists to explain phenomenal economic development and progress achieved by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

AL Presidium Members Kamrul Islam and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and State Minister for Relief and Disaster Management Enamur Rahman also spoke in the rally.

Dhaka District AL President Benzir Ahmed presided over the rally which was conducted by General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Russian commander reported killed by Ukraine appears in video
With D grade BB governor fares poorly in global ranking: Report  
PM to open train service over Padma Bridge on Oct 10
Commission rates on fuel sales reset
US visa policy will not affect RMG exports: BGMEA chief
Beijing supports Dhaka in safeguarding nat'l sovereignty, says envoy
Obaidul Hasan sworn in as CJ, vows to protect Constitution
Nat'l polls must be held by Jan 29: EC


Latest News
Tourist ship leaves for St Martin after 6 months
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft