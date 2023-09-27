4 more witnesses depose





Judge Israt Jahan Munni of Dhaka's Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge Court recorded the statement of the witnesses and fixed November 2 for the next hearing.



The witnesses who gave deposition are trader Joinal Abedin, auto rickshaw driver Monir Hossain, farmers Shahid Mia and Monir Hossain.





Another Dhaka court on November 29, last year framed charges against husband of the actress, Khandker Sakhawat Alim Nobel, and his friend SMY Abdullah Farhad in the sensational murder case.



On August 29, last year investigation officer of the case, Keraniganj Model Police Station's Inspector Shahidul Islam submitted the charge sheet before the court.



On January 17, last year, Raima Islam Shimu's severed boy was found inside a bush beside the road at Aliapur area near Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj.

