Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Disconnect illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis: JS body

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry on Tuesday recommended the government to disconnect illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis and take steps immediately to identify snapped power lines during the natural disasters.

The parliamentary watchdog also suggested ensuring electricity supply by determining the actual demand of electricity in different areas of the country.

The recommendation came from the 41st meeting of the committee, presided by its chairman Waseqa Ayesha Khan in the Parliament Bhaban, said a press release.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Disconnect illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis: JS body
Humanitarian workers call for strengthening rights of people, accountability in aid work
173 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India in 3 days
Waheeda Rehman to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Two charge sheeted for spreading lies
RAB nabs Ansar Al Islam's kingpin, 5 others
Deaths from dengue now 943 with 15 more 3,123 hospitalised
Pakistan's Imran Khan remains behind bars as cases pile up


Latest News
Tourist ship leaves for St Martin after 6 months
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft