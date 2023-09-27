Disconnect illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis: JS body

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry on Tuesday recommended the government to disconnect illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis and take steps immediately to identify snapped power lines during the natural disasters.



The parliamentary watchdog also suggested ensuring electricity supply by determining the actual demand of electricity in different areas of the country.



The recommendation came from the 41st meeting of the committee, presided by its chairman Waseqa Ayesha Khan in the Parliament Bhaban, said a press release. �UNB