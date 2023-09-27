Humanitarian workers call for strengthening rights of people, accountability in aid work







Since it was launched in December 2014, the CHS has been used by hundreds of organisations to improve their aid activities.

Revision of its standard is in progress across the world.





The speakers said to strengthen the standard and ensure it remains relevant in a changing humanitarian landscape, humanitarian actors call for greater accountability by updating and applying the Core Humanitarian Standard in aid sector, so that the rights and dignity of people and communities in situation of crisis and vulnerability can be ensured.



As there are a number of humanitarian standards, participants underlined the need for harmonised action and user-friendly application. Priority should be given to using local resources and reporting system.



They described aid cuts as a global challenge needing better preparations and more resilient to future crisis by applying the CHS commitments. Aid response should also be managed with competence, well managed remaining respectful to staff and volunteers, they said.



Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Executive Director of COAST Foundation, moderated the discussions while Bonaventure Gbetoho SOKPOH, Senior Advisor of CHS Alliance and Outreach of CHS Alliance presented the keynote paper. Chaired by disaster expert Nayeem Gawher Wahra, Member Secretary of the Disaster Forum and Vice Chairman of COAST Foundation, Mizanur Rahman took part in the discussions, and Director General of Department of Disaster Management, attended as the chief guest.



Among others, Aleyda Valdes, Humanitarian Affairs Advisor of UN Resident Coordinator's Office, Bangladesh and Trude Strand, Director (Policy Impact and Advocacy) of the CHS Alliance, MA Halim of BDRCS, Disaster expert Abdul Latif, Moyen U Ahmed from Islamic Relief, Shafiqur Rahman of USAID, Amir Hossain of NGO Platform, Shahinujjaman of Action Aid, Duke Ivn Amin of Jago Nari, Shamsuzzaman of Christian Aid, Rahat Ara of World Vision, Chowdhury Md Moin of Sangram, Rokibul Alam of WFP, Shahidul Alam of NGO Forum, Shahida Parvin of BNPS, Subrata Dutta of Cox's Bazar Coastal Development Foundation, Kazi Abdul Kadir of EDUCO, Sebastian Rozario of Caritas Bangladesh, Subarna Barua of International Rescue Committee, Abdur Rahman of CCDB also spoke.



Mizanur Rahman said, "Bangladesh achieved remarkable progress in various areas including in humanitarian response. The government is very favourable to the NGOs and together we became champion in disaster response. The loss of livelihoods has been reduced significantly."



"The Core Humanitarian Standard will help us further strengthen our aid activities," he added.

Bonaventure Gbetoho SOKPOH said that the main objectives of the CHS revision was to ensure that the Standard remained relevant to the context.



Aleyda Valdes called for upholding the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence in humanitarian response. She also called for ensuring gender balancing and accountability to affected population so that communities are meaningfully involve with the decision making process that affects them.



Trude Strand highlighted the importance of quality and accountability in aid system. The CHS is based on humanitarian principles to place people at the centre of response.



Nayeem Gawher Wahra stressed that the wording in the standing order of the government and CHS should be similar. Government should make the CHS and the Standard user friendly for the people and communities in situations of crisis and vulnerability.



