173 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India in 3 days







The government allowed the export of 3,950 metric tonnes of Hilsa to India this year. Kolkata dwellers are happy to get Padma's Hilsa before the Durga puja.



But export of Hilsa leads to hike in its price in Bangladesh .Buyers in the country's market are expressing anger over the increase in its price.

The price of the fish has increased by Tk 400-500 per kg in the domestic market after the export decision, said consumers. The government stopped exporting Hilsa in 2012 due to the decline in hilsa production. Aiming to strengthen ties with India, the government allowed the export of Hilsa to India on the occasion of Puja from 2019.



Expressing anger over not being able to buy Hilsa in Benapole market, Moshiar Rahman, a consumer, said, "I could not buy Hilsa this year as the price of Hilsa doubled in the market."



Shahid, a Hilsa trader in the market, said the price of Hilsa is increasing due to export. At present, Hilsa weighing 1 kg is being sold at Tk 2,000 and 500 grams of Hilsa at Tk 1,200, he added.



Kartik Chandra, general secretary of the Indian C&F Agency Staff Association, said, "Due to good relations between the two countries we have got Bangladashi Hilsa before the puja. We're very happy."



Mahbubur Rahman, fisheries quarantine officer of Benapole Fisheries Office, said, "Export of Hilsa started on Thursday with the special permission of the government. In the last three days (Thursday, Saturday and Monday), Over 173 metric tons of hilsa were exported to India. Country's 79 Hilsa exporters organizations will finish exporting the remaining Hilsa by October 30."

