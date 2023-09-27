Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

173 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India in 3 days

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

BENAPOLE, Sept 26: Bangladesh has exported 173 tonnes of Hilsa to India in three days till Monday through the Benapole port, according to Benapole Fisheries office.

The government allowed the export of 3,950 metric tonnes of Hilsa to India this year. Kolkata dwellers are happy to get Padma's Hilsa before the Durga puja.

But export of Hilsa leads to hike in its price in Bangladesh .Buyers in the country's market are expressing anger over the increase in its price.

The price of the fish has increased by Tk 400-500 per kg in the domestic market after the export decision, said consumers. The government stopped exporting Hilsa in 2012 due to the decline in hilsa production.  Aiming to strengthen ties with India, the government allowed the export of Hilsa to India on the occasion of Puja from 2019.

Expressing anger over not being able to buy Hilsa in Benapole market, Moshiar Rahman, a consumer, said, "I could not buy Hilsa this year as the price of Hilsa doubled in the market."

Shahid, a Hilsa trader in the market, said the price of Hilsa is increasing due to export. At present, Hilsa weighing 1 kg is being sold at Tk 2,000 and 500 grams of Hilsa at Tk 1,200, he added.

Kartik Chandra, general secretary of the Indian C&F Agency Staff Association, said, "Due to good relations between the two countries we have  got Bangladashi Hilsa before the puja. We're very happy."

Mahbubur Rahman, fisheries quarantine officer of Benapole Fisheries Office, said, "Export of Hilsa started on Thursday with the special permission of the government.  In the last three days (Thursday, Saturday and Monday), Over 173 metric tons of hilsa  were exported to India. Country's 79 Hilsa exporters organizations will finish exporting the remaining Hilsa by October 30."     
    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Disconnect illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis: JS body
Humanitarian workers call for strengthening rights of people, accountability in aid work
173 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India in 3 days
Waheeda Rehman to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Two charge sheeted for spreading lies
RAB nabs Ansar Al Islam's kingpin, 5 others
Deaths from dengue now 943 with 15 more 3,123 hospitalised
Pakistan's Imran Khan remains behind bars as cases pile up


Latest News
Tourist ship leaves for St Martin after 6 months
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft