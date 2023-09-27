Waheeda Rehman to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Video
Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Bollywood legend Waheeda Rehman will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2021, announced Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

On his social media account, Anurag Thakur wrote: "I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian cinema."

Considered one of Indian cinema's most talented and elegant actors, Waheeda Rehman, 85, is beloved for her work in films like -- Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Chaudhvin Ka Chaand.

Her accolades include the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the country's highest film honour and is given by the government.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award announcement coincides with late actor Dev Anand's centenary - Dev Anand was Waheeda Rehman's co-star in one of her most seminal films, 1965's Guide. Dev Anand, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002.

Waheeda Rehman will receive the award in a ceremony later this year. The previous winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke award was Asha Parekh with whom Waheeda Rehman shares a close friendship.
    � NDTV



« PreviousNext »

