|
Sultan Dine Kacchi
Two charge sheeted for spreading lies
Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 64
|
Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has submitted charge sheet against two people in court on charge of spreading lies over Sultan's Dine 'kacchi biriyani.'
It has been stated in the charge sheet that there was mutton in Sultan's Dine 'kacchi biriyani.' There was no dog or cat meat.
Kamal Ahmed, Manager of Gulshan Branch of Sultan's Dine, filed a case at the CMM court in Dhaka on April 3 last alleging propaganda of using dog and cat meats instead of mutton in preparing 'kacchi biriyani.' Then the court directed the PBI to investigate the case. After investigation, the PBI submitted the charge sheet to the court.
In the charge sheet, the PBI has alleged that Sultan's Dine provided mutton to its kacchi biriyani. But, Kanak Laila and Abdul Hakim had deliberately spread lies that Sultan's Dine used the meat of dog and cat instead of mutton in its kacchi.