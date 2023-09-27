|
RAB nabs Ansar Al Islam's kingpin, 5 others
Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 59
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested six members of the outlawed Ansar Al Islam including one of the key leaders Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury alias Abu Masrur from different areas of the capital.
"Members of RAB-1 and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) in a joint operation arrested them from the city's Uttara, Banani, Banasree, and Jatrabari areas on Monday night", said senior police super and senior assistant director of RAB-1 M Parvez Rana.
Two laptops, six mobile phone sets, books, leaflets, diaries, and notebooks were also recovered from their possessions.
A case was filed with concerned police station in this connection.