RAB nabs Ansar Al Islam's kingpin, 5 others

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested six members of the outlawed Ansar Al Islam including one of the key leaders Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury alias Abu Masrur from different areas of the capital."Members of RAB-1 and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) in a joint operation arrested them from the city's Uttara, Banani, Banasree, and Jatrabari areas on Monday night", said senior police super and senior assistant director of RAB-1 M Parvez Rana.The arrestees are identified as Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury alias Abu Masrur, 50, son of late Shawkat Alam Chowdhury from Cox's Bazar, Sheikh Ashiqur Rahman alias Abu Afifa, 49, son of late Sheikh Shafiqul Islam of Brahmanbaria, Shadi Mohammad Julkar Nain, 35, son of late Jahid Hossen of Dhaka city, M Kamrul Hasan Sabbir, 40, Son of late Nurul Islam of Chuadanga, M Masum Rana alias Masum Billah, 26, son of Mansur Ali of Thakurgaon and Sayeed M Rizvi, 35, son of M Jalal Uddin of Chandpur.Two laptops, six mobile phone sets, books, leaflets, diaries, and notebooks were also recovered from their possessions.A case was filed with concerned police station in this connection.