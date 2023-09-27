Video
RAB nabs Ansar Al Islam's kingpin, 5 others

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent


Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested six members of the outlawed Ansar Al Islam including one of the key leaders Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury alias Abu Masrur from different areas of the capital.

"Members of RAB-1 and Directorate General of Forces  Intelligence  (DGFI) in a joint operation arrested them from the city's Uttara, Banani, Banasree, and Jatrabari areas on Monday night", said senior police super and senior assistant director of RAB-1 M Parvez Rana.
The arrestees are identified as  Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury alias Abu Masrur, 50, son of late Shawkat Alam Chowdhury from Cox's Bazar, Sheikh Ashiqur Rahman alias Abu Afifa, 49, son of late Sheikh Shafiqul Islam of  Brahmanbaria, Shadi Mohammad Julkar Nain, 35, son of late Jahid Hossen of  Dhaka city,  M Kamrul Hasan Sabbir, 40, Son of late Nurul Islam of  Chuadanga, M Masum Rana alias Masum Billah, 26, son of Mansur Ali of  Thakurgaon and Sayeed M Rizvi, 35, son of M Jalal Uddin of  Chandpur.

Two laptops, six mobile phone sets, books, leaflets, diaries, and notebooks were also recovered from their possessions.
 A case was filed with concerned police station in this connection.




