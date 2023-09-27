Video
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023
Back Page

Deaths from dengue now 943 with 15 more 3,123 hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

With fifteen more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 943 this year.

During the period, 3,123 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 774 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital -- indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 10,156 dengue patients, including 3,581 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 1,93,881 the
DGHS said, adding: "This year, some 1,82,782 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients."

The authorities have recorded the highest number of dengue positive cases outside the capital in August this year, meaning the mosquito-borne disease gripped the entire country.

August witnessed 71,976 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since dengue outbreak began in 2000 in the country while 342 dengue-related deaths were reported in the current month, the DGHS statement said.

According to the health experts, the vector-borne disease hit Dhaka city in 2000 subsequently the dengue positive cases were detected in Dhaka city only.

But the dengue disease is changing its nature and it is gradually spreading across the country, they said, adding: "All 64 districts of the country have witnessed positive dengue cases."

As of September 26, the authorities recorded 70, 073 dengue positive cases while 350 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease during the same period.

The prevalence of dengue cases in Bangladesh has increased 10 times since last year and the deaths have increased almost thrice, according to a health expert.

"Dengue positive cases have increased 10 times and death three times between mid-September, 2022 and mid-September, 2023," Professor Dr. Md Golam Sharower, head of Department of Entomology, National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM), told a seminar recently.

While presenting the keynote paper, Sharower explained that with global warming, our country's environmental factors such as temperature, relative humidity and rainfall are increasing, all of which play a key role in increasing the reproductive capacity of the Aedes mosquito.

There are unplanned urbanization, industrialization and ancillary activities such as construction of multi-storey buildings blocking waterways, dumping old cars and turning cities into mosquito sanctuaries, he said.
