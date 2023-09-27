Video
Home Back Page

Bhuban Murder

Accused placed on 2-day remand

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed accused Masum Billah alias Himel on a two-day remand in a case filed over the shooting and killing  of Advocate Bhuban Chandra Shil. Bhuban Chandra Shil, 52, who was injured when a group of terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on the streets of Dhaka's Tejgaon area, died on Monday.  

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi passed order rejecting his bail prayer.

Sub-Inspector BM Rana of Tejgaon Shilpanchal Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case,  produced Himel before the court with a prayer to grant him a ten-day remand for questioning.

On the other hand, defence prayed to the court to grant him bail after rejecting the remand plea.

Earlier, Tejgaon Shilpanchal police arrested him from Old Dhaka on Monday night.

A group of miscreants opened fire indiscriminately at the private car of a top criminal around 10:00pm in the Tejgaon Industrial Area of the capital on September 18.

A bullet struck Bhuban Chandra Shil in the head while he was crossing the area on his motorcycle. He was returning to his residence at Arambagh in Motijheel from his office in Gulshan.



