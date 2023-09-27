Fugitive life-term convict arrested from city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-2 arrested a fugitive convict in a murder case lodged in 1996 with Demra Thana, from Ram Krishna Mission Road area under Kotwali Thana on Monday noon.



The arrested was identified as Arshad alias Asad, 45, son of Mohammad Shahid Ullah, a resident of Jatrabari Thana area. Senior ASP of RAB-2 Shihab Karim confirmed the incident saying, "He was arrested during a drive around 5:00pm on Monday. He was on run for more than 26 years." �BSS