Death anniv



He was an MBBS, FCPS, FRCS, FACS Ex Prof, Head of the Dept of Cardiac Surgery NICVD, Ex Prof of Thoracic Surgery NIDCH.



Relatives and admires are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed Soul.

Today is the 17th death anniversary of Prof Emeritus Dr M Nabi Alam Khan.He was an MBBS, FCPS, FRCS, FACS Ex Prof, Head of the Dept of Cardiac Surgery NICVD, Ex Prof of Thoracic Surgery NIDCH.Relatives and admires are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed Soul.