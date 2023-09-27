Workshop for journos held

The National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMCO) on Tuesday organized a day-long workshop on "Fact Checking and Verification Techniques" for the journalists of different media outlets working to cover the reports of the Bangladesh Secretariat.



The members of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) joined the workshop while Abu Rushd Md Ruhul Amin, senior news editor of the Banglavision, a private television, discussed on the issue.



Earlier in the opening session of the workshop, NIMCO Director General Nurun Naher Hena presided over and Additional DG Faizul Haque, Director Nazrul Islam, Director AKM Azizul Haque, Deputy Director Abuzar Gaffari, Assitant Director Nafis Mahmud, BSRF General Secretary Masudul Haque, and senior member Khairuzzaman Kamal also spoke.