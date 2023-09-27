Youth jailed for trading illegal drugs in Ctg







The court of Chattogram 2nd additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sarwar Alam awarded the jail term to Md Khairul Alam, 27, hailed from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000, in default, he will have to suffer six months more in jail.

According to the prosecution, a team of Lohagara thana police detained the drug trader with 6,000 pieces of Yaba from Chunuti area on Chattogram Cox's Bazar road under Lohagara thana on December 6, 2017. �BSS



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 26: A Chattogram court on Tuesday sentenced 10 years of imprisonment to a drug trader.The court of Chattogram 2nd additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sarwar Alam awarded the jail term to Md Khairul Alam, 27, hailed from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district.The court also fined him Tk 10,000, in default, he will have to suffer six months more in jail.According to the prosecution, a team of Lohagara thana police detained the drug trader with 6,000 pieces of Yaba from Chunuti area on Chattogram Cox's Bazar road under Lohagara thana on December 6, 2017. �BSS