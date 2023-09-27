124 BD students get Russian govt’s higher education scholarships for 2024-25







Councillor, Director of the Russian house in Dhaka PAVEL A. DVOYCHENKOV made the announcement on Tuesday at a press conference at "Russian House in Dhaka" in Dhanmondi marking "International Day of Journalists Soliderity."



He said, the aspirant applicant can apply from September 1 to October 31 in 2023 at their website "https://education-in-russia.com."

PAVEL A DVOYCHENKOV said, "Before applying all educational qualification certificates and mark sheets/transcripts in original and photocopy must be attested by Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and passport must be valid for more than 18 months from September 2024.



To know more about the scholarship, anyone can make contact with Sayed Bazlur Hasan Razib, head of education section, Russian House in Dhaka, mobile number: 01817294595.



