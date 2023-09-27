Video
Country will run as per people’s wish, not foreigners’: Mozammel

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Tuesday said the people are the owner of the country and it will run as per their wish.

"The country will run as per the country's constitution. It will not run on the foreigners' wish," he told a memorial meeting on former Awami League (AL) leader and lawmaker valiant Freedom Fighter Shaheed Moyazuddin,Moyazuddin Smrity Sangsad arranged the meeting at Jatiya Press Club here marking 39th death anniversary of the veteran leader.

 Mozammel urged all to remain alert under the leadership of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina against those who are hatching conspiracy against the government and its people.

He said Shaheed Moyazuddin did not bow down to any evil force rather he always worked for the country and its people.

Moyazuddin was a leader of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu`s ideal and he was a one of the organisers of the Liberation War, he added.

Moyazuddin organized the Awami League during the crises of the party and he was a reliable worker of Bangabandhu. He reached the messages of Bangabandhu to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in the jail, he added.
The minister said Moyazuddin held secret meetings with the leaders at his residence to keep the party organized.

President of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League Meher Afroze Chumki, MP, preside over the meeting while Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, Advocate Abdul Batan, Kaliganj municipality mayor SM Robin Hossain, General Secretary of Kaliganj upazila AL Abu Bakr Chowdhury, Kaliganj upazila chairman Moazzem Hossain Palash, acting president of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Manik Lal Ghosh and Senior journalist MA Salam Shanto, among others, spoke in the discussion. General Secretary of Moyazuddin Smrity Sangsad Ataur Rahman conducted it.

Chumki said those who are talking about democracy were born through murders and conspiracy.

BNP-Jamaat and their allies are hatching conspiracy against the incumbent government and its people, she said.

She urged all to remain alert against BNP-Jamaat's plots and to be united under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chumki hoped that the country's people would cast their vote in favour of AL's election symbol 'Boat' in the upcoming general elections.

She said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for the welfare of the country and its people and she will not compromise with any evil force.

Moyez Uddin, father of former State Minister for Women and Children affairs Meher Afroz Chumki, was killed by a criminal gang on September 27 in 1984 while he was leading a protest procession at Kaliganj during the anti-autocracy movement.

Moyazuddin was born on March 17 in 1930 at Kaliganj Upazila of Gazipur District. His father was Md Surat Ali and mother's name was Mosammat Sohor Banu.     �BSS



