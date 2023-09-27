World Tourism Day today







The World Tourism Day will be celebrated in the country today like elsewhere in the world highlighting the country's various rich tourism products and services.The government and different organisations have chalked out various programmes to celebrate the day with the global theme "Tourism and Green Investment".Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) is going to organise a four day 'Bangladesh Festival' under its 'Mujib's Bangladesh' campaign to mark the World Tourism Day 2023 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) here.Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will inaugurate the festival today at 11 am. �BSS