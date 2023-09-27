BNP is very insignificant in geopolitics: Hasan







"You (BNP) are thinking that you would go to power through movements. But, BNP is very insignificant in the perspective of geopolitics. So there is no benefit," he told the triennial conferences of Jubo League city and district units at Pathanpara in the city.



The minister said Jubo League will go to the final game in the next month, not Awami League. "We will send our second team not first one. If needed, Mohila Awami League will go. I would like to urge BNP to play with them at first. After that if necessary, Awami League will play with you (BNP)," he continued.

Dr Hasan said BNP should remain alert about their leaders as they can change their party before the final game.



He said the Rajshahi region was turned into a region of terror during the BNP regime. Bangla Bhai and Shyoikh Abdur Rahman had turned the country into a heaven of militancy, he added.



He said some are claiming that BNP and Tarique Rahman would return again and they would create 'Hawa Bhaban' and 'Khoab Bhaban'. Bombs will be blasted at 5,000 places and many militants like 'Bangla Bhai' will be created if BNP come again, he said, adding, "We could not allow this". About the US visa policy, the information minister said country's mass media employees think that the visa policy is tantamount to interference on the independent media.�BSS



