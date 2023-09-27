Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP is very insignificant in geopolitics: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

RAJSHAHI, Sept 26: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said BNP is very insignificant in the perspective of geopolitics.

"You (BNP) are thinking that you would go to power through movements. But, BNP is very insignificant in the perspective of geopolitics. So there is no benefit," he told the triennial conferences of Jubo League city and district units at Pathanpara in the city.

The minister said Jubo League will go to the final game in the next month, not Awami League. "We will send our second team not first one. If needed, Mohila Awami League will go. I would like to urge BNP to play with them at first. After that if necessary, Awami League will play with you (BNP)," he continued.

Dr Hasan said BNP should remain alert about their leaders as they can change their party before the final game.

He said the Rajshahi region was turned into a region of terror during the BNP regime. Bangla Bhai and Shyoikh Abdur Rahman had turned the country into a heaven of militancy, he added.

He said some are claiming that BNP and Tarique Rahman would return again and they would create 'Hawa Bhaban' and 'Khoab Bhaban'. Bombs will be blasted at 5,000 places and many militants like 'Bangla Bhai' will be created if BNP come again, he said, adding, "We could not allow this". About the US visa policy, the information minister said country's mass media employees think that the visa policy is tantamount to interference on the independent media.�BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fugitive life-term convict arrested from city
Death anniv
Workshop for journos held
Youth jailed for trading illegal drugs in Ctg
124 BD students get Russian govt’s higher education scholarships for 2024-25
Teen wearing headphones dies after being hit by train in Ctg
Country will run as per people’s wish, not foreigners’: Mozammel
World Tourism Day today


Latest News
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Man killed, 2 hurt in road crashs on Bangabandhu expressway
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft