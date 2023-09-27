Awareness rally on Right to Info held at CUET







CHATTOGRAM, Sept 26: The Information Rights Management Committee of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) organized an awareness workshop and rally on information rights on Sunday.Dr Ashutosh Saha, President of CUET Information Rights Management Committee and Prof of Focal Point Mathematics Department, presided over the workshop organized in the council room of the university's administrative building with the officers and employees of the security wing under the registrar's office of the university.Among others, Dr Md Mainul Islam, member of Information Rights Management Committee and Prof of Civil Engineering Department, Muhammad Rashedul Islam, member and assistant registrar (coordination) of the committee, Jobair Hossain, member and assistant registrar (law and estate) were present.Member Secretary of the Committee and Alternate Focal Point Deputy Director (Information and Publication) Mohammad Fazlur Rahman conducted the programme.