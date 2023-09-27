Reduce prices of educational materials







Five taka's pen is now quite unavailable today. Now it costs 6 to 7 taka. The notebook which was previously available for purchase at 20 taka is now 30 taka. The prices of these two important educational materials have increased.



As a result, ordinary students are struggling to meet their daily education expenses. Also, the price of essential products has increased. Egg is one of them. Where the price of four eggs was previously 30-32 taka, the current price is 50-60 taka. So, general students are helpless.

Inflation is currently over 9 percent. Hence, the government needs an immediate tough stance to reduce inflation to ease the lives of students. I strongly call on the government to take various important steps. The proper implementation of these steps is expected to reduce inflation. Then students will be more interested in learning and our education system will be easier, better and more developed.



Al Amin

Student, University of Dhaka



Dear SirFive taka's pen is now quite unavailable today. Now it costs 6 to 7 taka. The notebook which was previously available for purchase at 20 taka is now 30 taka. The prices of these two important educational materials have increased.As a result, ordinary students are struggling to meet their daily education expenses. Also, the price of essential products has increased. Egg is one of them. Where the price of four eggs was previously 30-32 taka, the current price is 50-60 taka. So, general students are helpless.Inflation is currently over 9 percent. Hence, the government needs an immediate tough stance to reduce inflation to ease the lives of students. I strongly call on the government to take various important steps. The proper implementation of these steps is expected to reduce inflation. Then students will be more interested in learning and our education system will be easier, better and more developed.Al AminStudent, University of Dhaka