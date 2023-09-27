Reaching a consensus to stage fair polls a must







We believe that a consensus between our political parties is possible on the issue of how our upcoming parliamentary election would be organized in a free and fair atmosphere. There is still enough times to reach a solution as the national election has been scheduled to take place in the first week of the next January.



Foreign intervention in the name of sanctions and visa policy would not bode well for us as a nation in general if we failed to put up our dissonances through discussions and negotiations. Continued pressure from outside the country may exacerbate our present political crisis further and take it to a point of no solution.

Time has come for our political leaders for introspection with a serious thought on flexibility and concessions in case of any possible negotiations that may take place between them. Rigidness must be shunned to reach an understanding.



For instance, our main opposition party, BNP, has been sticking to its key demand for a caretaker government which was done away with by the ruling party through the 15th amendment of the constitution in 2011. This has made caretaker system illegal and unconstitutional.



Should BNP and its allies continue to demand for something that is unconstitutional? Can't they come up with some new ideas to stage a fair and inclusive election acceptable to all?



We are in belief that a solution to this complicated issue could be found through open-minded conversations and negotiations which may initially start between mid-level leaders from both ruling and opposition parties without any delay as time is running out.



Civil society, intellectual groups and foreign missions may play a link between different political parties to bring them to the table instead of putting pressure by the overseas powers mainly the US through its visa restrictions on some individuals from a number of professional groups including law enforcing agencies.



In a new development, media people have been included in the US visa restrictions policy. This new move has raised questions and concerns among journalists who will be covering the upcoming elections.



This is not clear how journalists will be facing the US visa restrictions as the US ambassador Peter Haas while mentioning the media inclusion did not explain whys and wherefores in this regard.



Since our understanding is that friendly relations between Bangladesh and the US have been beneficial for both countries as the latter is our major investor and trading partner and the former has an strategic location in this region, Dhaka-Washington friendships and partnerships should not be outweighed on some trivial issues.



