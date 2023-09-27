

10-day traditional boat race held in Pabna



In memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the boat race was organized.



Atgharia's Chandai Janata Express won the championship. Later on, prizes were distributed among winners.

The final match was held on Sunday afternoon on the Chiknai River in Godri Village in the upazila.



Atgharia Municipality Mayor and Upazila Awami League President Shahidul Islam Ratan presided over the function.



Square Toiletries Limited Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, Atgharia Upazila Chairman Tanvir Islam, former Pabna Municipality Mayor Kamrul Hasan Mintu, Pabna Chamber of Commerce and Industries Vice-President and District Juba League Convener Ali Murtaza Biswas Soni, among others, were present.



On September 11, Pabna Deputy Commissioner Muha Asaduzzaman inaugurated the competition.



Freedom Fighter Anjan Chowdhury Pintu was present as the chief guest.



