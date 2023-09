His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Bagha Shahi Mosque Field at 2 pm on Monday.



Later on, he was buried at a graveyard in Mushidpur Village under Bagha Municipality.

He left behind his wife, one son and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Sept 26: Jahurul Islam Rana, former general secretary of Bagha Municipality Unit BNP and lecturer of Bausha College in the district, died of heart failure at 11 pm on Sunday. He was 57.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Bagha Shahi Mosque Field at 2 pm on Monday.Later on, he was buried at a graveyard in Mushidpur Village under Bagha Municipality.He left behind his wife, one son and many well-wishers to mourn his death.