Progs taken to observe ‘Community Policing Day’ on Oct 28





KHULNA, Sept 26: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has undertaken elaborate programmes marking the 'Community Policing Day,' scheduled to be held on October 28 in the district city in a befitting manner.

The decision was taken at a meeting with KMP officials and City Unit Policing Committee on Sunday night. It was held in the KMP headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by KMP Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque.

Among others, Additional Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam, President and General Secretary of City Unit Policing Committee Dr Kamrul Islam and Sheikh Sayed Ali respectively, Vice-President S M Nazrul Islam, executive members S M Zahid Hossain, and Chand Farazi spoke.



'Community Policing Day' has been aimed at making the society free from terrorism, militancy, stalking, drug abuse and child marriage, he added.



The programmes included a colourful rally, discussion meeting, cake-cutting, and cultural function.



Prizes will be distributed among winners while certificates and crest will be given to the best members of city's south and east unit community policing for their outstanding performances.



KMP officials and leaders of ward, thana and city units of Community Policing were present at the meeting.



