Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Minor drowns in Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Sept 26: A minor child drowned in a pond in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Fatema Akter, 3, daughter of Quwait expatriate Abul Hossain Khan, a resident of Sakokathi Village under Sarikal Union in the upazila.
It was known that the child fell in a pond next to their house while she was walking along the bank of the pond in the            afternoon.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Local journalist KM Soheb Juwel confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


10-day traditional boat race held in Pabna
Obituary
Progs taken to observe ‘Community Policing Day’ on Oct 28
Minor drowns in Barishal
Four found dead in 4 dists
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Habiganj, Noakhali
Tk 14cr provided to 17 lakh poor people in Khulna
Elimination of inter-cadre discrimination demanded


Latest News
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Man killed, 2 hurt in road crashs on Bangabandhu expressway
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft