Minor drowns in Barishal





The deceased was identified as Fatema Akter, 3, daughter of Quwait expatriate Abul Hossain Khan, a resident of Sakokathi Village under Sarikal Union in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell in a pond next to their house while she was walking along the bank of the pond in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Local journalist KM Soheb Juwel confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL, Sept 26: A minor child drowned in a pond in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Fatema Akter, 3, daughter of Quwait expatriate Abul Hossain Khan, a resident of Sakokathi Village under Sarikal Union in the upazila.It was known that the child fell in a pond next to their house while she was walking along the bank of the pond in the afternoon.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Local journalist KM Soheb Juwel confirmed the incident.