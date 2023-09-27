Four found dead in 4 dists





NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the floating body of a young man from the Shitalakshya River at Siddhirganj in the city on Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kanchpur Naval Police Outpost Tazimul Islam said locals spotted the body of the youth floating in the Shitalakshya River in Ward No. 6 Char Sumilpara area at Siddhirganj under the city corporation in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and sent it to Narayanganj General Victoria Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR: Naval Police recovered the floating body of a teenage girl from the Bhulua River in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Saturday evening after three days of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Mariam Begum, 14, daughter of Mahiuddin, a resident of Ziar Samaj area under Subarnachar Upazila in Noakhali District.

The deceased's father said Mariam went missing from the house three days back. The family members searched for her in every possible area but could not find the girl anywhere.

Later on, locals saw the body of the girl floating in the Bhulua River adjacent to the fish hatchery in Chargazi Union in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Saturday evening and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, naval police recovered the body from the river.

Chargazi Naval Police Station SI Md Ferdous confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Fire Service personnel recovered body of a housewife, who went missing after rescued her son from the Brahmaputra River on Friday, from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

A diving team from Mymensingh Fire Service and Civil Defence Department recovered the body after four hours of attempts.

The deceased was identified as Rimi Anjum, 35, wife of Nazmul Islam Sabuj, hailed from Jugisit Village under Kaoraid Union of Sreepur Upazila in Gazipur District.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Rimi along with her five relatives went to visit the river boarding on a boat. When they were returning home, Rimi's three-year-old child Saad slipped into the river. After seeing this, she jumped into river and rescued her child but she drowned due to strong current.

After being informed, Gafargaon Fire Service Department personnel operated a rescue operation but could not locate her after two hours of attempts and then, they suspended the operation due to lack of light and oxygen.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, said Faruque Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS).

RANGPUR: The half-decomposed body of 19-year-old young boy was recovered on Friday after 16 days of his missing while bathing in the Teesta River in the district.

The body was retrieved approximately one kilometre from the location where he had drowned, in the Sapmari area of Nohali Union in the upazila. This incident marks the recovery of the bodies of two missing students from the Teesta River.

The deceased was identified as Nais Ahmed, 19, a resident of Ganesh Bazar in Garagram Union of Kishoreganj in Nilphamari District. He used to live in his grandfather Yusuf Ali's residence in Gangachara Upazila of Rangpur District. He had finished his HSC examination from local Anwarmari College.

Gangachara PS OC Dulal Hossain said locals saw the body of the teenager floating in the river and informed police.

After notifying the family of the missing individual and alerting the police, a team from the Gangachara Model PS rushed there and, upon identification, handed over Nais Ahmed's body to his family members, the OC added.

Earlier, on September 6, six friends ventured to the Teesta River near Kachua Bazar in Nohali Union of the upazila to take bath. While bathing in the river, all six friends began to struggle in the strong current, with one of them managing to reach the shore safely.

Bystanders were able to rescue three of them using a boat, but the other two went missing.

The body of one of the missing, 18-year-old Munna Ahmed, was discovered approximately 5 kilometres downstream from the location where they had drowned after 34 hours.



